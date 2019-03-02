Box Office Updates: Total Dhamaal Is Staying Good In Theatres, Gully Boy Manages A Decent Third Friday

Box Office Updates: Total Dhamaal is continuing to do well at the Box Office. The film stayed quite stable on its second Friday despite the arrival of another film Luka Chuppi which has taken over a substantial count of screens. Still, this Indra Kumar directed multistarrer brought in 4.75 crores which is a good number.

The film has collected 99.30 crores so far and as you read this, it has already entered the 100 Crore Club. The film is a solid success and if the growth today and tomorrow is substantial then 150 crores lifetime is on.

Meanwhile, Gully Boy has been collecting too, though in the lower side. It has slowed down and that is on the expected lines too. With 1.25 crores* coming on its third Friday, the film currently stands at 128.35 crores*. Today the Zoya Akhtar directed film will hit the 130 crore milestone and then it has to be seen if there is any further growth tomorrow.

Overall, good times in theatres with films across different genres finding audiences across different tastes.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

