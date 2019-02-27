Sanu Kehndi From Kesari Video: Akshay Kumar Dances Like There’s No Tomorrow! 

Akshay Kumar’s Kesari is amongst the much-anticipated releases, slated to arrive next month. After leaving us awestruck with the power-packed trailer, the makers just dropped the first song from the movie.

The track titled Sanu Kehndi is out today and is high on Punjabi folk beats. It is an amusing track featuring Akshay Kumar and his colleagues of Army regiment having fun. The song is filled with some eccentric yet entertaining moves and reminds us of Maston Ka Jhund from Bhaag Milkha Bhaag.

Sanu Kehndi is sung by Romy-Brijesh Sandilya and penned by Kumaar. The track is composed by Tanishk Bagchi.

Directed by Anurag Singh, Kesari is backed by Dharma Productions, Azure Entertainment, Cape of Good Films and Zee Studios.

Check out the song here:



With over 20 million views in 24 hours since its release, the trailer of Akshay Kumar’s Kesari has piqued interest about the historic Battle of Saragarhi of 1897.

The September 12, 1897 battle, in the North-West Frontier Province (now Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan), is distinct as 21 Sikhs of the 36th Sikh Regiment (now the 4th Battalion of the Sikh Regiment) of British India, defended an army post against more than 10,000 Afghan and Orakzai tribesmen.

The British government had conferred on the martyred soldiers of the 36th Sikhs its highest battle honour of ‘Indian Order of Merit Grade II’.

This history has been written about in several books, including in one documentation by Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh.

The story of valour and patriotism has now found takers in the world of showbiz.

