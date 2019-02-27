Gully Boy Box Office Day 13: Attracting Steady Footfalls Amongst Its Target Audience!

Gully Boy is staying steady and that too in expected lines during the weekdays.

The film has been working with its target audience and though it isn’t creating a riot there, there are steady footfalls which are consolidating its Hit status.

On Tuesday, the film brought in 2.30 crore which has placed the overall total to 123.10 crore. The Zoya Akhtar directed affair would go past the 127 crore mark before the end of week and now the lifetime seems like heading for 140 crore. That’s good for a niche film like this.

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh, who is scoring chartbuster success with his hip-hop artiste avatar for Gully Boy, says he had an affinity towards the genre since his childhood and loves music by Eminem.

Ranveer, who has been showcasing his versatility film after film and is fresh off the box office hit Simmba, plays a street rapper in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy and has sung 7 songs in the album.

“Hip-hop is something that’s very alive inside me and always has been ever since I was a kid. I have a natural affinity and inclination towards it and I was thrilled to be in Zoya’s film because I had always wanted to do such a film,” Ranveer said in a statement to IANS.

It was because of his passion towards the genre that he could sink his teeth deep into the role in the film, which also stars Alia Bhatt.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

