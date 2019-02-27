IndiaStrikesBack: These 5 Kickass Responses By Ajay Devgn, Paresh Rawal & Bollywood Celebs Deserve A Standing Ovation

Indian Air Force with their bold response in the form of #SurgicalStrike2 has evoked a sense of pride in each citizen of the country. Along with the Twitteratis, even Bollywood celebrities came forward with posts that appreciated the army. But what caught our attention the most were these kickass statements made by some specific actors like Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi, Sonakshi Sinha, Celina Jaitley amongst others that totally cracked us up!

Check out our top 5 favourites below:

Paresh Rawal: Rawal took a dig at Pakistani actor Ali Zafar when latter was appreciating the speech of Pakistan PM Imran Khan as he tweeted, “What a speech”. To this, the actor after the air strike replied, “Now speechless.” With such in-built humour, now we know how all the comedy in his movies comes from!

Ram Gopal Verma: The director is well known for putting out his thoughts every now and then fiercely. We witnessed something similar this time too.

Aey Pakistan , Agar tum ek maara tho hum char maarenge — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) February 26, 2019

Ajay Devgn: Our Singham was amongst the firsts to share his views on Twitter. He supported and encouraged the army as well as PM Modi as he wrote, “Mess with the best, die like the rest. Salute”. A salute to Devgn too for such putting out such creative thoughts.

Mess with the best, die like the rest. Salute #IndianAirForce.@narendramodi. — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) February 26, 2019

Emraan Hashmi: Emraan always positively heats up the enviroment with his swagger replies and he’s ignited the spark this time too with his powerful post that said, ” Fight fire with fire!! Respect @IAF_MCC. Much needed #SurgicalStrikes2″

Fight fire with fire 🔥 !! Respect @IAF_MCC. Much needed #SurgicalStrikes2 — Emraan Hashmi (@emraanhashmi) February 26, 2019

Akshay Kumar: Last one but probably the most powerful! Khiladi played with his words again and we’re loving it. He tweeted, “Proud of our #IndianAirForce fighters for destroying terror camps. अंदर घुस के मारो ! Quiet no more! #IndiaStrikesBack”

Proud of our #IndianAirForce fighters for destroying terror camps. अंदर घुस के मारो ! Quiet no more! #IndiaStrikesBack — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 26, 2019

