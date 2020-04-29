TV heartthrob Rohan Mehra of “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai” fame and Miss India Maharashtra 2019 Vaishnavi Andhale feature in the new music video, “Gustakhiyaan”, which has an “old-school, dreamy romance”.

“As soon as I heard the song, I was in love with it. It’s a simple story about how a girl meets her Prince Charming in a perfect romantic and picturesque setting and he sweeps her off her feet. It’s an old-school, dreamy romance that just tugs to your heartstrings. I truly had a blast shooting for it,” said Rohan.

The song has been composed by Anurag Saikia, and sung by Raghav Chaitanya and Ritrisha Sarmah.

“It’s such a beautiful composition. All of Anurag’s compositions look simple on the outside and that’s the magic of his music. ‘Gustakhiyaan’ has been a great learning experience,” said Raghav.

Anurag shared that “Gustakhiyaan” is a special composition. “I am so happy that as creators we can give people something as little as a song to hold on to during these tough times. I am really happy with how the video has turned out,” he said.

“Gustakhiyaan” is available on Times Music YouTube Channel.

