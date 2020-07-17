Raat Akeli Hai Trailer OUT! Nawazuddin Siddiqui & Radhika Pack A Punch But There Are More Surprises

Netflix recently announced its super interesting lineup of 17 films and shows and one of them was Nawazuddin Siddiqui & Radhika Apte led film Raat Akeli Hai.

The trailer of the film has released today and along with it, we all finally know that it will start premiering on the OTT platform from July 31.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui took to Twitter to share the trailer with his fans and wrote, “Naam yaad rakhiyega, inspector Jatil Yadav”. Raat Akeli Hai premieres July 31.

Radhika Apte wrote, “The truth can either save you or kill you.” Raat Akeli Hai premieres July 31, only on Netflix.”

Raat Akeli Hai’s trailer shows Nawazuddin Siddiqui solving the murder mystery of a politician. While he investigates his family, the case keeps on getting more complex. Will he be able to find the truth? Well, we can’t wait to watch the film to know that.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui looks all set to give another amazing performance of his career and Radhika Apte is ready to surprise again. She is just terrific onscreen and watch out her in the last scene which is just so good.

Along with these two amazing actors, the film’s cast includes some more talented names like Shweta Tripathi, Tigmanshu Dhulia and others and it’s a treat to see them in the trailer. Especially Shweta Tripathi who has been presented in a never seen before look.

Raat Akeli Hai has been directed by Honey Trehaan and also stars Shivani Raghuvanshi, Nishant Dahiya, Ila Arun, Swanand Kirkire and Aditya Srivastava.

Are you excited for this one? Let us know in the comments section below.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!