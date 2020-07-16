Swara Bhasker To Showcase The Complexities Of Being A Female Stand-Up Comic In ‘Bhaag Beanie Bhaag’

Actress Swara Bhasker will essay the role of a stand-up comic in the upcoming series “Bhaag Beanie Bhaag”, which she describes as a story of a girl finding a place for herself amidst a chaos.
“I’m excited about ‘Bhaag Beanie Bhaag’. The series revolves around Beanie, who has always done what’s asked of her — until she decides to run from her very comfortable life and pursue a career in stand-up comedy,” Swara Bhasker said.
“As she navigates the demands of everyone, from her concerned parents to her proposal-popping boyfriend, this is Beanie’s journey to carve out the life she wants for herself amidst the chaos,” Swara Bhasker added.
Recently, Swara Bhasker was seen in “Rasbhari”, which narrates a love story set in Meerut. Swara plays the role of a stern English teacher who is the object of attraction for Nand (Ayushmaan Saxena).
