Following the outbreak of COVID-19, reshuffling and rescheduling have become a part of the new normal we are adapting to. Sanjay Gupta’s crime-drama Mumbai Saga has faced the wrath of the pandemic too. While the buzz was that the filmmaker was planning to resume shoot in Hyderabad, Gupta has now confirmed that they have cancelled the schedule. He also added that they plan to do it in the city now, and below are all the deets.

Mumbai Saga starring John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi, Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty and others was being shot as per the deadline, when the Coronavirus scare entered the country. Later, filmmaker Sanjay Gupta prepared a 14-day schedule to be shot in Hyderabad in July. But now with the pandemic still being strong, and the risk increasing, he has decided to cancel it.

Talking to Mid-day, the Mumbai Saga director confirmed that they have called off the Hyderabad schedule. He also said that they plan to now go ahead with it in Mumbai itself.

“The country recorded 30,000 cases in a single day. Moreover, the World Health Organisation’s [WHO] statement about the possibility of the virus being airborne was alarming. It stated that the virus can remain in the air in crowded closed spaces. Of the 14-day shoot that I had planned, we were to film at three indoor sets for 10 days. That would have posed a risk. We wanted to shoot in Hyderabad, but now it’s as unsafe as Mumbai. So, we might as well do it in our city,” said Mumbai Saga director Sanjay Gupta.

The filmmaker is now aiming to resume work by August 15. Talking about it, he said, “John, Emraan and the rest of us were kicked about shooting [in Hyderabad], but we can’t do so by putting everyone’s health at risk. John was to finish the pending work on Mumbai Saga before moving on to his next. But with cases on the rise, we decided it would be best to take stock of the situation after a month. We will try to procure permission to shoot from August 15, and are eyeing three studios — Mehboob, Essel and Film City. [Given the current situation] the dates are tentative.”

