Pon Manickavel Trailer: Prabhudheva As A Badass Cop In The Actioner Will Leave You Asking For More

Pon Manickavel Trailer: Actor-Choreographer-Filmmaker Prabhudheva who was last seen on the big screen in 2018 release Hindi venture Khamoshi, is all set to rule the big screen with his act as a police officer in his upcoming Tamil release, Pon Manickavel. The makers yesterday unveiled the trailer of the much-awaited release of the Prabhudheva ‘s actioner.

Talking about the trailer, the 2-minute video has Prabhudheva in a completely new avatar, as he will be seen sporting moustache minus his trademark beard. The actor, also in his career for the very first time will be seen playing a cop. Be it his intense expressions or action, Prabhudheva nails his role as a honest and serious Police officer with Perfection. The actor in the trailer is seen on a chase to catch culprits behind a bomb blast case. The Pon Manickavel trailer promises the film to have some serious and high octane action sequences along with his dance moves.

The film has Nivetha Pethuraj of Ala Vaikunthapurramloo’s fame in lead opposite the actor. The action thriller also has Suresh Chandra Menon, J Mahendra, Soori and Prabhakar in key roles.

The music for the film is been composed by D.Imman.

The cop drama film is been helmed by AC Mugil Chellappan and it is been produced by Hitesh Jhabak and Nemichand Jhabak under the banner of Jhabak movies.

The action drama is expected to hit big screens later this month.

