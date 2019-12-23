Panga Trailer OUT! Kangana Ranaut, Jassie Gill Pack A Heart Warming Story Based On Women Empowerment

Director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, who is loved for her engaging storylines, is now all set to entertain the audience once again with her sports biopic titled Panga. Starring Kangana Ranaut, Jassie Gill, Neena Gupta and Richa Chadha, Panga is a story of pride that the audience is waiting to witness. The makers treated the fans with a few posters of the film earlier and have now released the trailer of the film as well.

The trailer is engaging as expected as Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari had put her heart into. The 2 minutes 30-second long trailer will keep you gripped from the start to the end and you will be left with a bright smile at the end. The trailer introduces Kangana as a dedicated housewife whose life revolves around her husband played by Jassie Gill and her only son.

Kangana, who was a national Kabbadi player, reminisces her time when she used to play the game and gets a chance at the age of 32 to play for India again. Jassie is seen as a cute, supporting husband who will steal your heart. Richa Chadha essays the role of Kangana’s friend, who encourages her to play Kabbadi. Neena Gupta essays the role of Kangana’s mother and the camaraderie between the two is quite pleasing.

The trailer is a sweet surprise of what’s to come ahead and we can surely say that the trailer will not disappoint you at all.

Check out the trailer right here:

Panga revolves around female kabaddi players and the trials they face. Director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari spoke about working with Kangana recently and said, “Kangana and I have become friends over the two-year journey of the film. I have realised that when she loves someone, she will take care of them all her life”. Panga is the first collaboration between Ashwiny and Kangana, and the two bonded really well, both on and off the sets.”

She further added, “The bond is quite visible on social media as well, and in the interview, Tiwari revealed how the duo stuck together during difficult times during the course of the film, “There were times when she was really upset, in tears. As a friend, I could only support her. If everyone keeps commenting, she will be affected. It’s only human.”

Panga is scheduled for a 24th January 2020 release.

