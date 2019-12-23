Diljit Dosanjh Has Found His Third Crush After Kylie Jenner & Gal Gadot

Diljit Dosanjh crushing over Hollywood beauties Kylie Jenner and Gal Gadot is one of the Internet’s favourite things. While we have seen him drolling over the two on Instagram, the recent reports suggest that the actor has found his third crush and it’s a Hollywood beauty yet again.

The actor is right now gearing up for the release of his next Good Newwz and is super busy promoting his film. Meanwhile, in an interview with Pinkvilla, the actor confessed about his third crush and that too in the cutest and funniest way possible.

His third crush is none other than Aladdin fame Naomi Scott. Yes you read it right, Scott who impressed global audience with her ethereal beauty in the fantasy drama has also made it to Diljit’s heart.

Diljit when asked about the same said, “Wo mujhe bahut achi lagti hai (I like Naomi a lot). “Main uska page like bhi kar leta hoon fir unlike bhi kar leta hoon. Mujhe achi lagti hai toh main dekhta rehta hoon fir main unlike kar deta hoon (I like her page and unlike it after. I really like her so I visit her page and gaze at her and unlike the page after some time).”

Meanwhile in the past we have seen an excited Diljit commenting on Kylie and Gal’s insta posts. Recently we saw him tell Gal to make Gobi Ke Paranthe and he has been spamming Kylie’s profile for a long time now.

On the work front, Diljit will be seen alongside Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kiara Advani. Good Newwz is set to release on December 27.

