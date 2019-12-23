Dabangg 3 Box Office (Overseas): Salman Khan Starrer Has A Fair Weekend Total!

Dabangg 3 Box Office: Salman Khan starrer is underperforming in India due to protests against the CAB bill. The film collected 81.15 crores in the first weekend which was 19-20 crores less than the minimum expectations. However, the film is not performing that great in overseas too.

Dabangg 3 has earned $4 million in overseas equivalent to 28.50 crores approx INR in its first weekend. The numbers are among the highest overseas weekends of 2019 but that is simply because no Bollywood film has performed really well in foreign territories so far.

It will be interesting to see the lifetime business of Dabangg 3 in overseas considering there’s another big release Good Newwz coming this Friday.

Meanwhile, Sonakshi Sinha recently said that at this point of time, discussions about the new citizenship law CAA and the ensuing nationwide protests are more important than any talk of opening-day collections of Dabangg 3.

“We all know what is going on in the entire country,” she said, referring to the CAA protests, adding: “I think people know that what is more important, but I am honestly happy with audience response to our film. At this moment, entire country has come together on this matter (CAA protests) and it is more important than a film.”

Apart from the anti-CAA stir, there are reports that the film got leaked on online platforms, which has also affected its business.

“I don’t know since how long we are urging the audience not to watch pirated films because it affects our industry in a negative way,” said Sonakshi.

