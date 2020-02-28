Nachan Nu Jee Karda From Angrezi Medium Out! Kickstart Your Weekend With Radhika Madan’s Groovy Track

Angrezi Medium starring Radhika Madan, Irrfan Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepak Dobriyal is one of the most anticipated films of the year. The makers are leaving no stones unturned to keep the excitement up amongst the fans. After releasing a hilarious trailer, the makers have been treating the fans with the songs from the film. Nachan Nu Jee Karda from Angrezi Medium was released today.

The song features Radhika is a rather groovy avatar. The actress is dancing in a college set up around several foreigners and it surely sets the energy of the song. Not to miss, the actress looks absolutely adorable in her school uniform avatar. She imitates several signature steps of Bollywood megastars like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and you surely don’t want to miss that.

Crooned by Romy & Nikhita Gandhi, the song is composed by none other than Tanishk Bagchi. The composer has also penned down the lyrics for this groovy song. Nachan Nu Jee Karda is a quirky rendition of Kaka Bhainiawala & Tigerstyle’s song with the same title.

Apart from Irrfan, Radhika, Deepak and Kareena, the film also stars Dimple Kapadia, Ranvir Shorey, Pankaj Tripathi, and Kiku Sharda. Pankaj Tripathi has a cameo appearance in the film as well.

Angrezi Medium is a heartwarming and hilarious story of the unconditional love between a father and his daughter. The film marks Irrfan’s return to the silver screen after being treated for his life-threatening illness. The film hits the theatres on March 13, 2020.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!