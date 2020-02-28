Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Box Office:  44.84 Crores VS Week 1 Of Ayushmann Khurrana’s Top 5 Films

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Box Office: Ayushmann Khurrana’s Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan has turned out to be an underwhelming affair in its opening week. Although the numbers are decent but not up to the expectations that the film carried before the release.

At the end of its 7 days theatrical run, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan has earned 44.84 crores and the numbers are among the best for Ayushmann Khurrana. Contrary to the below expectation performance, the good thing is that such collections have come in the clash scenario.

Let’s take a look at where does SMZS’ collection stands amongst week 1 of Ayushmann Khurrana’s top 5 films:

Bala

Week 1- 72.24 crores, Lifetime- 116.38 crores

Dream Girl

Week 1- 72.20 crores, Lifetime- 139.70 crores

Badhaai Ho

Week 1- 66.10 crores, Lifetime- 136.80 crores

Article 15

Week 1- 34.16 crores, Lifetime- 63.05 crores

AndhaDhun

Week 1- 28 crores, Lifetime- 72.50 crores

We can clearly see that Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan replaces Article 15 to grab the 4th spot, though the latter one had a better trending post its first week.

Directed by Hitesh Kewalya, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is a sequel to Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. The film released on 21st February 2020. It also features Jitendra Kumar, Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta in key roles.

Recently, Ayushmann Khurrana expressed that he feels blessed to be an actor at a time where he can stand up and root for social causes on screen.

On his new film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Ayushmann feels the film has been successfully made, released and accepted is because even before the same-sex relationships became legal in India, many actors stuck their neck out and given the audience some brilliant work on the subject. He says he has all those actors and films to credit first.

