Mumbai Dilli Di Kudiyaan From Student Of The Year 2: An Anthem Dedicated To Night-Clubbers!

Mumbai Dilli Di Kudiya From Student Of The Year 2: Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria — the lead trio of Punit Malhotra’s Student Of The Year 2 (SOTY2) — are back in a desi avatar. The youngsters are seen in a cool new sangeet song, titled Mumbai Dilli Di Kudiya, which launched today.

In the song, we can see the fun-loving trio – Tiger, Tara & Ananya grooving to the peppy tunes. They all are decked up in this catchy number. Tiger’s amazing dancing skills and Tara & Ananya’s hot moves is something to look forward to. The song is sung by Payal Dev, Dev Negi & Vishal Dadlani, and it is composed by Vishal & Shekhar. The lyrics are written by Vayu.

Director Punit said “The previous film had Dafli Waley, we have Yeh Jawaani. They had Radha Teri Chunri, we have Mumbai Dilli Di Kudiya. Of course, the music of the films are in tune with their respective stories, but this song is in that space. It’s a young sangeet number. Tiger is a great dancer, and he gives every performance his all. So, we had to up the ante as far as the dance is concerned.”

Check out this sangeet number here:

The pressure of recreating the magic is immense, admits the director. “The songs of the original film really worked. So, yes, the pressure to recreate that magic is there. But we had so much fun shooting this film, and I feel that it shows and translates on screen,” he added.

Fox Star Studios presents a Dharma Productions film Student Of The Year 2. Produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar & Apoorva Mehta, the film is set to release on 10th May, 2019.

