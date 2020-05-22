The TikTok row has been hitting headlines for quite a few days now. While there is a huge section of society that is happy with the falling ratings of the app, there are many who are left heartbroken too! But Mahabharat actor Mukesh Khanna is more than happy with the nosedive ratings of the Chinese app TikTok.

Known to be one person who does not mince his words, Mukesh Khanna has made his dislike for TikTok loud and clear. Now, celebrating the dropped ratings of the app, Khanna has taken to his official Instagram handle to make a sly jibe at the app with reference to Coronavirus.

Mukesh Khanna has shared a video on Instagram stating that he is more than happy to see yet another Chinese Virus (TikTok) leaving out lives. The video features Mukesh Khanna saying, “Friend, there are many other things to do than just making TikTok videos. In these difficult times, we are getting good news. One more Chinese virus called TikTok is going away from our lives. The rating has come down from 4.5 to 1.3. I am happy that you are driving TikTok away from your lives. I want to say that you keep TikTok on the top of the Chinese product list that needs to be banned. Save the youth from getting destroyed and join this campaign.”

Check out the video here:

For those uninitiated, it all began after a showdown between two influencers. While TikTok user Amir Siddiqui called out to YouTubers, highlighting the unity among TikTok users. Siddiqui got a response from Carry Minati (YouTube Influencer) which was essentially a roast on him. Ever since, Internet users across India have been asking for a ban on TikTok, with the app’s rating dropping down to a mere 1.3.

