Miss India Teaser: Keerthy Suresh In The Glam Diva Avatar Is All Set To Win The World!

Actress Keerthy Suresh is on cloud nine after bagging the prestigious National Award for her act in Telugu venture, Mahanati. The latest is that the versatile actress is coming up with her next, Miss India, and has shared the teaser of the movie.

The gorgeous actress in the teaser can be seen in a glamorous avatar, as she can be seen exploring places in Europe with her friends.

Check out the teaser below:

Talking about the film, apart from Keerthy, Miss India also stars Nadhiya, Naresh, Rajendra Prasad, Kamal Kamaraju and Bhanushree in the lead roles.

The Keerthy starrer is been directed by filmmaker Narendranath.

Miss India is slated for its release early next year.

The National Award winning actress was last seen on big screens in a cameo in filmmaker Rahul Ravindran’s Telugu directorial venture Manmadhudhu 2, which had South superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni in lead along with actress Rakulpreet Singh. The film released early this month and fared well in box office.

Apart from Miss India, the actress also has a big project in her hands in form of her Bollywood debut Maidaan, in which Keerthy will be seen opposite Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn in lead.

The film is a biopic based on the life of football coach Syed Abdul Rahim. It is being directed by Badhaai Ho director Amit Sharma.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!