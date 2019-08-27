SCOOP: Salman Khan Left Inshallah Because Of Issues Similar To Kareena Kapoor Khan’s With Sanjay Leela Bhansali?

A lot of speculations are being made ever since Inshallah makers announced the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial being shelved, although citing no specific reasons. The latest is that Salman Khan has opted out of the movie because of reasons similar to the ones Kareena Kapoor Khan faced when she agreed to do Goliyo Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela.

Soon after Kareena backed out, rumours suggested that the reason behind her decision was a wedding with Saif Ali Khan. However, she later in an interview hinted that it was monetary and schedule related issues. “I had allotted 100 days for the shooting in August as per contract but Mr Bhansali wanted more days to shoot. My managers Reshma Shetty and Zahid Khan thought about it and decided it wasn’t possible as I have signed three new big films for next year,” Kareena had revealed.

Something similar has now happened with Salman and a source close to SpotBoyE has revealed it all as, “Salman had given 125 days to Bhansali for Inshallah. All this while, he was telling him that all he wants is that Inshallah should release on Eid 2020 without fail. However, Bhansali told Salman that they have 8 months to make Inshallah ready in all respects and that just might not be possible.”

And that’s exactly where things fell apart. “This upset Salman, who even told him that the reason of his stance is not just because that he wants Inshallah to release on Eid, but also because he has many other commitments which would not allow him to stretch the Inshallah schedule beyond 175 days,” the source revealed.

Moreover, while the rumours are rife that monetary issues played a major contribution to the fall out, the source has rubbished all of it as, was there a financial dispute between Salman and Bhansali, we asked? “Nope, that was all settled before Inshallah was announced. Paise pe koi jhagda nahin hua hai. There was no discussion of extra money for extra days.”

Now, who knows what exactly went behind the curtains, but all we can hope is the respective individuals to move on and do projects that they’ve wanted to work on!

