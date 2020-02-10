Mira Rajput Lashes Out At The Paparrazi For Snapping Her With Kids Misha & Zain

The paparazzi world is ever-growing and we often spot celebrities getting mobbed by these shutterbugs. Amongst them, the most followed celebs are the B-Town kids. Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput’s kids Zain and Misha, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s son Taimur, Soha Ali Khan-Kunal Kemmu’s daughter Inaaya, Shah Rukh Khan’s son AbRam get papped all the time and sometimes it bothers the parents a lot.

Recently, Mira Rajput stepped out to take a stroll in a park with baby Zain and Misha. The paps reached the place and started taking Mira’s pictures with the munchkins. This did not go well with Mira as she snapped on the photographers for taking Zain and Misha’s pictures.

It all started with Mira running for the car and settling her kids in the car as soon as she spotted the paps. She then moved towards the other side of the car to get in. On several requests, she stopped for a minute to get clicked without the kids. After which, she just snaps and says, “Why do you people take the pictures of my kids. Please don’t do it.”

Well, Mira is not the only one who is concerned about the paparazzi madness. Earlier, Saif Ali Khan had said, “Taimur happens to be photographed a lot but he doesn’t like being photographed. He doesn’t enjoy it, why would a kid enjoy all the flashes?”

Kareena had also talked about considering boarding school for him. She thinks, “The life in Mumbai, the life we have in the movies might push us to the point. Right now, I can’t have people trailing him around. It just bothers me when people say, ‘oh I look at Taimur’s picture and it makes me happy.’ I find it a little weird.”

