Met Gala 2019 BTS VIDEO: It’s ‘Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai’ & ‘Ghoomar’ Time For Priyanka Chopra & Deepika Padukone

Met Gala 2019 took place a day before and we saw various Indian celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Natasha Poonawalla & Isha Ambani gracing the red carpet with their best looks! Costumes, looks, poses and all that are fine, but our Bollywood beauties as rightly mentioned by Kareena Kapoor Khan in Koffee With Karan episode, ‘Haven’t forgotten their roots.’ We got our hands on some videos where the duo can be seen dancing to several Bollywood songs!

Fashion designer Prabal Gurung who designed for various celebrities including Halsey, Nasiba Adilova, Isha Ambani, Nicki Minaj amongst others, took to his Instagram to share various backstage videos where he’s been asking DP, PeeCee to showcase their Bollywood tadkas.

In one of the videos, Priyanka can be seen grooving to the tunes of Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai which she sings herself. Isha can also be seen in the video, although she appears to be a bit shy.

Another video shows Deepika dancing to our favourite Deewani Mastani as been requested by Prabal and her at the end saying, “bas khush?” (are you happy now?). She also dances to Ghoomar and it’s all probably we needed to see because “You can take the actor out of B’wood but you can’t take the B’wood out of the actor!”

Meanwhile, taking about their attires, while DP, on one hand, opted for a Zac Posen gown which led to comparisons with Barbie and a neon yellow dress for the after-party, PC on the other hand, opted for a Dior gown.

The theme for the year was Camp: Notes on Fashion, and celebrities all around the world made a sassy appearance that left viewers in awe!

