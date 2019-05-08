Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt’s Romantic Holiday Destination Has A Deepika Padukone Connection

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are hitting headlines these days with their sizzling romance. The beautiful pair which will be seen together in upcoming big film Brahmastra has been open about their ongoing affair.

According to the recent reports, Ranbir and Alia are planning to spend some quality time with each other and for this, they will be visiting the famous Lake Como in Italy soon.

The couple has already travelled to Europe a couple of days back and now looks like a romantic vacation is surely on the cards.

Lake Como has recently been in news for the engagement of Isha Ambani – Anand Piramal and the wedding of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. It is an upscale resort area in Northern Italy’s Lombardy region and is known for its breathtaking view and vibe. Interestingly, Ranbir and Alia have been struggling to find some quality time for each other recently.

Apart from their busy professional schedule, Ranbir has been spending time with his father Rishi Kapoor who was suffering from cancer. There were also reports, that Ranbir and Alia postponed their plans of moving in together because he wanted to spend maximum time with his dad. Now that, Rishi is also recovering, the couple has all the reasons to let their love blossom.

According to Filmfare, “Both have them have been keeping extremely busy and were planning a holiday for a while now. This looked like the perfect time and Ranbir and Alia will soon be off to Lake Como as they love its scenic beauty. The two plan to go see various places across Europe. Post this holiday, they will get back to work.”

Well, we wish the couple have a great time together and look forward to seeing some stunning pictures of them together.

