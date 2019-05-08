Varun Dhawan, Yet Again, Proves Why Is He A Perfect Boyfriend; See VIDEO!

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan, who was last seen in Dharma Productions’ Kalank, recently celebrated girlfriend Natasha Dalal’s birthday. Of late, Varun confirmed his relationship with Natasha and now he’s quite vocal about it.

Yesterday, the Badlapur actor took to his Instagram story where we can see him celebrating Natasha’s birthday.

Natasha is seen cutting the cake, while everyone else is singing Happy Birthday including Varun. Time and again, Varun has proved why he is the perfect boyfriend. The duo has made a lot of appearances together recently, and the way Varun protects her from the paparazzi is something very aww-worthy! Check out the video here:

Varun made her relationship official as they made their appearance together at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s wedding last year. Now, the rumours are also rife that the childhood sweethearts will tie the knot by the end of this year. Well, we can’t wait for these cuties together!

On the work front, Varun is currently shooting for Remo D’Souza’s Street Dancer which also stars Shraddha Kapoor and Nora Fatehi. He will also start shooting for dad David Dhawan’s Coolie No. 1 which also stars Sara Ali Khan in the lead role.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!