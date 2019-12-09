Maana Dil From Good Newwz: Akshay Kumar-Kareena Kapoor Khan & Diljit Dosanjh-Kiara Advani’s Goof Up Just Got Emotionally Hard-Hitting!

Good Newwz starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh & Kiara Advani is making all the right kind of noises. The trailer and the first two songs from the film – Chandigarh Mein and Sauda Khara – have already left the audience excited. Now the makers have released the third song from the film. Titled Maana Dil, the song is a soulful track that will touch your heart.

The song shows how the two couples Akshay-Kareena and Diljit-Kiara face problems in their relationship. As shown in the trailer, Akshay and Diljit’s sperms get swapped and Kareena gets pregnant with Diljit’s baby while Kiara gets pregnant with Akshay’s baby. the two couple fight over this swap as the ladies try n convince the men to love the child regardless. B Praag’s soulful voice is just adding up to the drama and will definitely strike a chord in your heart.

Crooned by Punjabi singer and music director B.Praank, the music is composed by none other than Tanishk Bagchi. The lyrics for this soulful track by Rashmi Virag. The song is a perfect mix of violin and guitar that go really well with the theme of the song.

Maana Dil was launched live today on Akshay’s Facebook and Instagram handle with #GoodVibesUnplugged a live jam session. Joining Akshay and Good Newwz team was B.Praank and Tanishk Baghchi.

Talking about Good Newwz, the comedy caper is been helmed by Raj Mehta, and it is been produced by Karan Johar under Dharma Productions. Good Newwz is set to release on December 27.

