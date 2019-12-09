OnionPrices: Funny Bollywood Memes On Hiked Onion Prices That Will Literally Leave You In ‘Tears’

#OnionPrices: Bollywood is an absolutely amazing source for memes and people never miss the opportunity to make the best of it. Stars like Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday, Anushka Sharma, Ranveer Singh have always been a target of these funny memes but today the internet is flooded with meme on onions that you cannot miss.

Netizens gave a Bollywood twist and created some really hilarious memes out of it. From a scene from Shahid Kapoor to Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s famous dialogue from Sacred games, we came across many funny memes. While the prices of onion would make you cry, these memes will surely lighten up your day.

#OnionPrices: Funny Bollywood Meme On Hiked Onion Prices That Will Literally Leave You In Tears
While the memes are hilarious, the prices of onion are increasing day by day. It is said that the price has hiked to 200 rupees. Well, this is a sad news and we hope this get resolved soon.

Apparently, due to delay in the arrival of new crops and damage in the harvested ones because of unseasonal rains, onions have witnessed a rapid rise in its price for a few months.

