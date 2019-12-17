Laal Ghaghra From Good Newwz OUT! Akshay Kumar & Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Song Is Full Of Punjabi Tadka

The comedy of errors, Good Newwz, has made its way to the hearts of the audience and the makers are leaving no stone unturned to promote the film. Starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh, the film has already made the audience dance to its first three songs. Now, the makers have released the fourth song titled Laal Ghaghra from the film.

Crooned by Herbie Sahara, the film is a quirky remix of his own song of the same name. Akshay and Kareena can be seen dancing in Ghaghra and it is truly a delight to watch them in this avatar.

Laal Ghaghra has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi, Manj Musik x Herbie Sahara. The lyrics are penned by Tanishk Bagchi, Herbie Sahara and crooned by Manj Musik, Herbie Sahara & Neha Kakkar.

Check out the song below:

Good Newwz is directed by Raj Mehta and backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. The film revolves around two couples with the same surname trying to conceive a baby through IVF. Everything goes wrong when the sperm cells of the men get exchanged.

Good Newwz is set to release on December 27 and the audience is already excited.

