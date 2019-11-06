Kinna Sona From Marjaavaan OUT! Sidharth Malhotra & Tara Sutaria’s Chemistry In The Song Is Undeniably Electrifying

Tara Sutaria and Sidharth Malhotra are currently promoting their upcoming film Marjaavaan and their on and off screen chemistry is undeniably amazing. Their promotional videos and pictures keeps doing the rounds on social media and we can’t take our eyes off from these two beautiful people. Meanwhile, the filmmakers of Marjaavaan has released the new song of the film titled ‘Kinna Sona’ featuring Tara, Sidharth and Rakul Preet and it’s going to be your new ‘on repeat’ love song.

Sidharth took to his Twitter to share the song and wrote, “Ishq ka roop, aashiqui ka noor.Inke pyaar mein haaye mein #Marjaavaan!”

Tara is playing a character of a dumb girl and expresses everything through actions and her eyes and that’s what you get to see in Kinna Sona.

This romantic track is sung by Meet Bros, Jubin Nautiyal and Dhvani Bhanushali, with lyrics penned by Kumaar. The video charts the romance between Sidharth Malhotra aka Raghu and Tara Sutaria aka Zoya’s characters.

Take a look at the song here:

Marjaavaan is one of the most exciting romantic-action dramas. The two trailers, promos and the songs have created quite a buzz for the film. The dialogues are entertaining and gives pure 80s vibes. Sid and Tara’s romance and Sid and Riteish Deshmukh’s action scenes is an appealing factor for the film Directed by Milap Zaveri, the film is slated to release on November 15, 2019.

