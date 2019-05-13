Kabir Singh Trailer: Shahid Kapoor Is All Set To Rule This Not So Lovely ‘Love Story’!

Kabir Singh trailer has just come and we are already waiting for more of Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani. Sandeep Reddy Vanga has outdone himself with this one. Kabir Singh is ruthless yet mesmerizing, take our word for it.

Get ready for some on loop songs because the background score in the trailer along with the song Bekhayali is too good. We have already started humming it!

Kabir aka Shahid is not just stubborn but self-destructive and very angry in the movie that’s what the trailer suggests. From the dialogues to the screenplay of the movie, everything seems just so perfect about it. And when Preeti aka Kiara asks Shahid in the trailer “Kabir, what you like in me?” to which he replies “I like the way you breathe”, can we not have one Kabir in all our lives?

Kiara doesn’t speak much in the trailer but her actions say it all. And Shahid, on the other hand, time to update your favourite movie list, ladies. Shahid is up for it all!

Watch the trailer here and tell us in the comments section if you like this avatar of these brilliant actors. Shahid’s oh so cool attitude will blow your mind away!

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!