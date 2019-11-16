Jumanji: The Next Level New Promo: Dwayne Johnson & The Team Is Back But It’s A Whole NEW Thing

The makers of Jumanji are back to entertain us with the fourth instalment Jumanji: The Next Level with bringing back all the beloved original characters. It features Dwayne Johnson, Nick Jonas, Jack Black, Kevin Hart and Karen Gillan in key roles. For this time, the gang is back but the game has changed.

Dwayne took to Instagram for sharing a new promo of the movie, which promises to be a roller coaster ride of adventures.

The sequel picks up where 2017’s Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle left off. But there is one difference. The twist is that the grandfathers (played by Danny DeVito and Danny Glover) of two original players get transported into the game as Johnson and Hart’s avatars.

As the team return to Jumanji to rescue one of their own, they discover that nothing is as they expect. The players will have to brave parts unknown and unexplored, from the arid deserts to the snowy mountains, in order to escape the world’s most dangerous game.

The trailer was unveiled on 31st October, which opens with Spencer (played by Alex Wolff) trying to fix the game and accidentally returning to Jumanji. His friends then head to the jungle to save him, and it leads them onto a path of adventure. The witty dialogues and punches make the trailer fun.

“Jumanji: The Next Level” is directed by Jake Kasdan.

The world of Chris Van Allsburg’s book “Jumanji”, narrating the story of a young boy Alan Parrish getting trapped in a board game, found its way to the silver screen in 1995. Robin Williams was its main lead.

