IT Chapter Two Teaser Trailer: Every Glance To Pennywise Will Leave Your Heart Thumping!

IT Chapter Two Teaser Trailer: Warner Bros. Pictures are back with a continuation of 2017’s successful supernatural horror film, IT. Starring Bill Skarsgård, James McAvoy and Jessica Chastain in key roles, the movie is the adaptation of 1986 bestseller IT by Stephen King.

In a duration of 2 minutes and 55 seconds, Bill Skarsgård as Pennywise takes you on a spooky ride and the reunites the Losers’ Club members- Bill Denbrough, Beverly Marsh, Ben Hanscom, Richie Tozier, Mike Hanlon, Stan Uris and Eddie Kaspbrak, to face their childhood fear.

Directed by Andy Muschietti and produced by Barbara Muschietti, Dan Line and Roy Lee, IT Chapter Two is slated to release on 6th September 2019. The movie is distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures.

Set in 2016, 27 years after the events of 1989 (as in the first film), it stars Bill Skarsgård, who reprises his clown character of Pennywise. It also features Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy, Bill Hader, Isaiah Mustafa, Jay Ryan, James Ransone, and Andy Bean, as the grownups of The Losers Club, while Jaeden Martell, Wyatt Oleff, Finn Wolfhard, Sophia Lillis, Chosen Jacobs and Jack Dylan Grazer are back from the prequel as the younger Losers.

The idea for the sequel was sparked in early 2016 and by September 2017, the chapter two was announced with Andy retaining the chair of director.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!