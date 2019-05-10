Sacred Games 2 First Look: The much-awaited thriller series which drove the viewers crazy with its first season is back to intrigue us like never before! After the teaser which surprised us last week, the makers have today released the first look of Nawazuddin Siddiqui who is more famously known as Ganesh Gaitonde now.

The poster showcases Nawazuddin staring right into your eyes with the kind of intense look you wouldn’t be able to deviate yourself from! The backdrop has the logo of the series and we wouldn’t lie but it only seems to be getting bigger and better and you get the feels of it. Just at the right time, the curiosity factor is on-point and we’re looking forward to it all!

The official handle of Sacred Games 2 posted the picture today with the caption, “Aadmi andar se jitna kaala hota hai, duniya ke samne utna hi safed banne ki koshish karta hai” which quite explains Gaintonde and his life. Let’s see what twists and turns follow by in the upcomings season. Are y’all excited?

Actors Kalki Koechlin and Ranvir Shorey are a part of the cast of the much-awaited second season of “Sacred Games“, which will stream on Netflix later this month.

The first look of the second season of the series, which became an audience favourite within just a week of its launch last year, came out on Monday.

“Season 2 is coming. Put your chattris in the air. ‘Sacred Games Season 2‘. Kalki Koechlin, Ranvir Shorey and Pankaj Tripathi in season 2 of ‘Sacred Games‘. Please take a moment to join us in screaming hysterically,” read a post on the official Twitter page of Netflix India.

Season 2, which promises a new trail of friendship, betrayal, crime, passion, and a thrilling chase through Mumbai’s underbelly, will witness Kalki as Batya, and Ranvir as Shahid Khan.

