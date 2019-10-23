Hotel Mumbai Trailer: This Dev Patel-Anupam Kher Starrer Traces The Untold Story Of Bravery During 26/11

Hotel Mumbai, starring Dev Patel, Anupam Kher, Armie Hammer in key roles, is all set to hit the screens in India on November 29, 2019. Directed by Anthony Maras, the film has been lauded for sensitively depicting the true story of the indomitable human spirit that prevailed during the brutal 26/11 terrorist attacks at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in Mumbai in 2008.

The trailer of the movie is out and it celebrates the ordinary Indian Bravehearts who saved lives with the bravery.

Check out the trailer below:

The film’s thrilling trailer portrays the triumph of humanity.

72-hour siege, 1600 lives saved. An incredible true story of bravery, courage & heroism, told from a never-seen-before lens. Meet India’s heroes in the official trailer of Zee Studios & Purpose Entertainment’s

