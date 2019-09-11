Gat Gat From Dream Girl: Ayushmann Khurrana & Nushrat Bharucha’s Party Track Will Compel You To Groove!

Keeping the quirky momentum alive, the makers of Ayushmann Khurrana starrer ‘Dream Girl‘ release their latest song ‘Gat Gat‘ which is a Punjabi party number and will have you grooving to its tunes in no time!

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Dream Girl has become the talk of the town ever since the trailer was released for it’s unique and quirky storyline where Ayushmann Khurrana is breaking gender stereotypes. The movie is all set to release later this week and today the makers of the movie released yet another party number titled ‘Gat Gat‘. The song is a straight-up party number with a Punjabi twist and is the fifth song from the movie.

The makers of Dream Girl have previously released four songs titled Radhe Radhe, Dil ka Telephone, Dhagala lagli, and Ik Mulakat. All the songs have received immense appreciation from fans around the country and everyone is eagerly waiting for the movie to release.

Ayushmann Khurrana has been making heads turn since forever when it comes to choosing the projects he works on. Dream Girl is no exception, where he will be seen donning the character of ‘Pooja’ and will be breaking Gender stereotypes. The actor has received appreciation from fans and critics all over for delivering a stellar performance in ‘Article 15′ earlier this year.

The film is directed by Raaj Shandilya, produced by Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor, and Ashish Singh. Dreamgirl is all set to release on 13th of September 2019.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!