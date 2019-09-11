Anupam Kher & Hollywood Filmmaker Spike Lee Discuss Sports & Movies At US Open

When veteran actor Anupam Kher recently met Hollywood director Spike Lee during one of the matches of the US Open Tennis Championship, the two opened up on the sport as well as movies.

“It was a good experience meeting him. We discussed cinema and Tennis. He is wonderful and pleasant man,” Kher said, of his experience of meeting Lee, the director of numerous acclaimed films including “BlackKklansman“, “Inside Man” and “Do The Right Thing”.

They even posed together for a picture.

On the work front, Kher is currently busy shooting for his American show “New Amsterdam”.

