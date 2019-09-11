Dabangg 3: Tollywood Star Ram Charan Lends His Voice For Salman Khan In The Telugu Version

Yesterday, Salman Khan’s Dabangg franchise completed 9 years and the fans went crazy on social media and demanded the revelation of first look of Dabangg 3. Capitalizing on the craze of the prequel, the makers unveiled the motion poster today and things seem getting much bigger as Tollywood star has backed the Telugu version by lending the voice.

Tollywood star Ram Charan has dubbed for Telugu version of Dabangg 3 and he also shared the motion poster of the same version on his official Instagram account.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

He captioned it as, “Salman Khan as Chulbul Pandey in Dabangg 3, now in Telugu!

Welcome my Blockbuster Friend! #100DaysToDabangg3.”

Directed by Prabhudheva, Dabangg 3 is slated to release on 20th December 2019. It features Kichcha Sudeep in a negative role opposite Salman Khan. It also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Saiee Manjrekar, Arbaaz Khan and others in key roles.

Recently, ditching luxury cars, superstar Salman Khan took a bicycle ride to the sets of his film “Dabangg 3” amid Mumbai rain.

“Mumbai city in the rains… Off to the location to shoot for ‘Dabangg 3‘,” Salman captioned the video on Twitter. In the clip, the “Ready” star is seen in black shorts and zipper paired with cap. As he stopped at traffic lights, he posed with fans for photographs

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!