Selena Gomez’s Shocking Revelation About Her School Life will Break Your Heart

Selena Gomez has always talked about her personal life and has updated her fans with the tiniest thing that happens in her life. A few years back she even talked about her depression and expressed how all the popularity was depleting her off mental health. Now, Gomez took her best friend, Courtney, and staff from her record label to show the place where she grew up and talked about how she was during her time in school.

The video of her visit to her school Danny Jones Middle School surfaced online and she made some very shocking revelations in the video as well. Selena talked about meeting her teachers and she even interacted with the students studying there. She then reveals that she would sit alone and eat her lunch at school. She urged people to be kind and comforting towards others. “I think it’s also important to make sure you’re being kind to someone. If you see them eating alone — like I did while I was here — just say ‘Hi’ and just encourage them in their school work and know that anything’s possible,” she said.

One of Selena’s key influencers, her former basketball coach – Stephani Gray, also shared some snippets of the singer’s life before she shot to fame. “As a student, Selena was so humble and she was really kind. She had a really kind, soft spirit. Hard, hard worker. Real humble. Just a real neat kid,” she said. “She said, ‘Oh I’m just going to be in a little Disney film.’ I said, ‘Oh. OK.’ Because sometimes middle school kids kind of exaggerated, she said.

Workwise, Selena has been been teasing her fans that she is coming up with new song soon.

