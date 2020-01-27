Gabru From Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan OUT! Ayushmann Khurrana & Jitendra Kumar Redefine The Meaning With This Recreation

The makers of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan released the first song, Gabru today. The song features Ayushmann Khurrana, Jitendra Kumar, Gajraj Rao, Pankhuri Awasthy and Maanvi Gagroo. Gabru is a recreation of Honey Singh’s popular track and was one of the most viral songs when it was released.

The song starts with Ayushmann’s entry at a wedding venue and goes on to his breakdance steps. The beats are quite peppy and would charge you up to get up and dance. The song shows the chemistry between Ayushmann and Jitendra and how they are making Gajraj understand their unique love. The best part about the song is the dance banter between Ayushmann and Gajraj, you just CANNOT miss that!

Check out the song below:

The trailer of the film released a while back and has got an amazing response. In the trailer, Ayushmann is seen playing a gay man in love with his neighbor, played by Jitendra Kumar. The film revolves around the two, and how they confront their family and deal with stereotypes and taboos associated with homosexuality.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is scheduled to be released on February 21. Meanwhile, checkout the song here:

