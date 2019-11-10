Dheeme Dheeme Song From Pati Patni Aur Woh Teaser Out! Get Set For Kartik Aaryan’s Quirky Dance Steps

Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Pandya and Bhumi Pednekar starrer remake of the classic Pati Patni Aur Woh has grabbed enough eyeballs to be trending all over. Using the moment to grab more attention the makers are all set to release the first song titled Dheeme Dheeme starring the three leads tomorrow.

The makers today released a teaser as an announcement of the song dropping in tomorrow. The track is the revamped version of the Tony Kakkar song that released earlier this year with the same title Dheeme Dheeme.

While the makers went ahead with Tony’s voice only, the video features Kartik, Ananya, and Bhumi. The visuals are tricky as set in a dual set up, one that of a pub where Kartika and Ananya groove in a modern swag. While the second is in a wedding where Kartik in his Chintu Tyagi avatar can be seen dancing in the most desi way possible.

Talking about the film it also fell into the lap of controversy with the trailer as Kartik’s monologue about rap and sex did not go well with the audience and there was a rage over social media. Later we saw team including Bhumi coming out and defending the film.

The movie is a remake of the Bollywood classic that revolves around a married man and his extramarital affair. Directed by Mudassar Aziz the film is set to hit the big screen on December 6.

