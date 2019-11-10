Mahesh Babu Shares Poster Of Nephew Ashok Galla’s Untitled Film Along With A Heartfelt Note

Newbie Ashok Galla is all set to follow the footsteps of his Superstar uncle Mahesh Babu in Tollywood. The youngster who will be making his debut with a yet to be titled romantic Telugu film which will be helmed by filmmaker Sriram Adittya is all excited for the film’s muhurat launch today.

Prior to the muhurat launch, Sarileru Neekevvaru star made it a point to share the first look poster this morning.

Mahesh along with the poster had a heartfelt note for his nephew on twitter, as the former’s tweet read: It’s official !! @AshokGalla_’s first day of the shoot !! I want to wish u all the very best on this big day of yours!! Work hard and give it all u’ve got! Success

will follow good luck to the entire team…”

It’s official !! @AshokGalla_'s first day of shoot !! Want to wish u all the very best on this big day of yours!! Work hard and give it all u’ve got! Success will follow 🤗🤗 good luck to the entire team…👍👍👍 pic.twitter.com/xKtP9TJz0f — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) November 10, 2019

Ashok was overwhelmed with the tweet and didn’t take much time to reply his uncle, as the budding actor tweeted: “I’ve only had the best role model to follow Thanks Mahesh Mamaia, this gives me all the energy I need”

I’ve only had the best role model to follow 😊 Thanks Mahesh Mamaia, this gives me all the energy I need 🤗🤗🤗 https://t.co/erYCWufy6j — Ashok Galla (@AshokGalla_) November 10, 2019

Mahesh will be giving the muhurat launch a miss following his Pollachi schedule for Sarileru Nekevvaru. Replacing Mahesh will be RRR superstar Ram Charan as a chief guest at the film launch.

The yet to be titled film will have Ashok opposite the gorgeous actress Niddhi Agerwal in lead.

The film will be produced by Ashok’s mom and Mahesh Babu’s sister, Padamavathi Galla under Amar Raja Media & Entertainment banner.

The music for the romantic drama will be composed by Ghibran.

