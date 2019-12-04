Munna Badnaam Hua from Dabangg 3 has taken over the music charts. Chulbul Pandey and Prabhu Deva’s Dabangg dance moves, Warina Hussain’s charm and Badshah’s rap ensured that the song caught on instantly and has taken the excitement around the film to another level.

The makers of the film have now shared a making video of the song, where Salman Khan, Prabhu Deva, Warina Hussain, Sajid – Wajid and Ashley Rebello talk about the Masti, creativity and thought that went behind making the superhit track. In the video, Salman also spoke how dance steps from Munna Badnaam Hua will surely hit the right notes. Interestingly, the belt hook step from the song has also gone viral, and audience and fans have been grooving to the song and posting their videos across platforms.

The song has already garnered millions of views and is trending at the top spot. Watch Munna Badnaam Hua, the hottest song of the year now on –

The film is the third instalment in Salman’s hit Dabangg franchise and has promised thrice the entertainment. While the film has created a huge buzz already, it has become of the most anticipated films of the year. The film also stars constant Sonakshi Sinha, debutant Saiee Manjarekar and Kiccha Sudeep in pivotal parts. The makers have already released the songs and trailer, which have impressed the audience.

The much-awaited Dabangg 3 is directed by Prabhu Deva and produced by Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Nikhil Dwivedi under the banner of Salman Khan Films and is slated to release on 20th December, this year.

