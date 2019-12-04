Neena Gupta & Soni Razdan Join Arjun Kapoor & Rakul Preet Singh’s Untitled Comedy

Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh are coming together for a comedy-drama is known to all, but the recent update on the film is that veteran actresses Neena Gupta and Soni Razdan has joined the cast and they will soon be commencing the shoot for the untitled film in Punjab and below is all you need to know.

Neena and Soni will be seen playing pivotal parts in the film alongside Kumud Mishra and Kanwaljit Singh. The film which is been produced by Bhushan Kumar, Nikkhil Advani and John Abraham went on floors in November and Arjun even shoot for some parts in Mumbai. The actor has also revealed that he has done most of the shoot indoors and is yet to begin shooting portions with Rakul.

It was recently during Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Saand Ki Aankh release, that the ageism debate sparked, and we saw Neena and Soni speaking up. They expressed how the makers should cast actresses who are old to play older women rather than applying prosthetics on younger women to make them look old.

About the film, according to the reports, the second schedule is set to begin on December 10. “It’s a coming-of-age story, a family comedy-drama which has a nice, feel-good vibe to it. I haven’t done anything in this space before. We have a nice ensemble cast,” Arjun tells Mirror.

According to producer Madhu Mojwani, the film will include locations such as Chandigarh, Patiala, Amritsar, and the Attari border from Punjab. The lead pair will be flying to Los Angeles for their next schedule. The film is eyeing a wrap by mid-January next year.

The film is a comedy-drama and will have Arjun and Rakul opposite each other. There is no update about the release date as of yet.

