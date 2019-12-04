Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt To Get Married In Winter 2020? Details Revealed

It’s been a while now that B’Town cuties, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, have been dating. Unlike Ranbir Kapoor’s previous flames with actress including Katrina Kaif, and Deepika Padukone – this one finally seems to be heading towards the big leap. Recent reports suggest a wedding is on the cards for RaLia.

Yes, you heard it right. If rumours are to be believed, Ranbir and Alia are planning it all out, and may tie the knot in Winters, next year. A source close to Deccan Chronicle reveals it all as, “By that time (next Winter), both of them hope to clear all their pending assignments. Ranbir and Alia have decided to take at least a month off for their wedding. And for that to happen, they need to complete their underproduction films.”

For the unversed, while Ranbir Kapoor has Shamshera post Brahmastra, Alia Bhatt has Sadak 2, Takht and Gangubai Kathiawadi in the pipeline.

“Ranbir can clear the decks for the wedding sooner rather than later. Alia is far busier of the two. They will wait until November-December 2020 for their wedding,” adds the source.

As anticipated, just like Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma and other B’Town couples, the wedding will mostly be outside India, and the ceremony will take place in an intimate manner, with only close family members and relatives being a part. Well, but that also means our fave actors including cousins Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, amongst others will anyway be a part of the big fat wedding!

Are y’all excited to witness Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt get hitched? What are your thoughts? Share with us in the comment section below.

