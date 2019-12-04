Rajkumar Hirani is undoubtedly one of the best filmmakers of recent times. the director has been approached for two back to back films related to cricket!

There have been many speculations around Rajkumar Hirani’s next film and our source informs us that the filmmaker has been approached with two scripts related to sports.

One is in association with Fox Star Films and the other is with his co writer Abhijat Joshi.

A source close to the filmmaker revealed, “Rajkumar Hirani has been approached with 2 films based on cricket : a Fox Star film, the larger-than-life Lala Amarnath biopic that has been written by Piyush Gupta and Neeraj Singh, while another cricket story is also being written by Abhijat Joshi. In the meanwhile, we hear Rajkumar Hirani himself is working on a web series and few other scripts. Let’s wait and watch which one goes on floor first!”

It will be interesting to see what goes on floor first and which project does Rajkumar Hirani start shooting for first.

Meanwhile, we wonder what if Shah Rukh Khan plays the role of Lala Amarnath in his biopic?

