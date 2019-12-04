Akshay Kumar’s Good Newwz deals with a yet amazing important topic for the society, IVF (In vitro fertilization). The film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh in prominent roles. Good Newwz is a comedy film that seems to be highlighting an important issue of couples who can’t conceive in a natural way and hence opts out for IVF or surrogacy.

These days Bollywood comedies are often considered sexist for the kind of dialogues that have been used in the film. Slapstick and sexist comedy has become two common genres these days for filmmakers to entertain the mass. Recently, Kartik Aaryan’s monologue from Pati Patni Aur Woh got bashed by the audiences and got labelled sexist and hence the makers had to modify it.

Talking about slapstick and sexist comedy in the industry Akshay said, “There are many many Hollywood slapstick comedies also but everybody that time writes three stars, four stars. It’s just a character, we speak when we feel like but it’s just comedy and I take it like that. When I see somebody else’s film whether it’s anybody, I go in that kind of mood. I sit with my children, we watch it laugh.”

Talking about generalising women, Akshay said, “There are many other ways of making fun of men. This is just a character, watch it as a film.”

Talking about social media, Akshay said, “Everyone has a sword in hand these days and keeps on hitting each other all day long. I don’t usually pay attention to it.”

He further added, “If you’re standing on the railway station and see something bad happening in front of you, take an action against it immediately. Kalam chalana sabko or ispar likhna aata hain sabko lekin jab sahi waqt ata hain toh koi kuch nahi karta hain. Aaj kahin bhi kuch hota hain, baad (floods) hoti hain to aao na… sirf likhne se kya hota hain? Kuch karke bhi dikhao. Bolne mein toh sab maahir hain ki yaar ye kar liya wo kar liya, sarkar ne ye karna chahiye…arey sarkar ne to jo karna chahiye wo karenge nahi karenge, wo theek hain… lekin tumne kya kiya hain? Mujhko jawaab do iska, tumne kya kiya hain aaj tak? (Everyone can write about it but when the right comes to actually talk about these topics then no one has anything to say. In today’s times, anything can happen anytime, anywhere. If something does happen then come forward and talk about it rather than just writing about it. Writing about these topics isn’t going to help anyone, one needs to do something about it as well. People question the doing is the government that they haven’t done this, they haven’t said that. But they will do what they have to do. What are you doing about it? Answer me? What have you done till today?)

Good Newwz releases on December 27, 2019 and we can’t for them to come and spam the screens!

