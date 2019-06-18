BREAKING: Yo Yo Honey Singh’s Next Song Is READY! Details Revealed

One of the most talented singers of all time, Yo Yo Honey Singh, is super thrilled for the release of his new Hip-Hop Bhangra song. Today, the singer shared a BTS video of his hit song ‘Makhna’ and shared with his fans that he has finished shooting the new song and while the song gets ready for a release, the audience can enjoy the making of the previous song.

He captioned the post as, “Just finished shooting our Next Bhangra-Hip Hop song in Jalandhar Punjab 🇮🇳… While we getting the new one ready … check out how much fun we had shooting our last song “Makhna” Behind the Scenes in Cuba🇨🇺

Next Song Video coming soon… BTS by @frogalisedproductions @tseries.official @singhstamusic @nidhisunil @nehakakkar @phenomofficial @bonafide_tdo @koncept3rd @mihirgulati @bobbysuri @itsrdm”

The music video was shot in Cuba, one of the most vibrant locations in the United States. The video promises to offer a different theme and sizzling costume play which is already raking the excitement of the audience. Makhna also captivated the fans with its indo-western genre of bhangra beats with some western music.

This upcoming Punjabi song by Yo Yo Honey Singh has been shot in Punjab and it’s a perfect amalgamation of Hip hop and Bhangra. There was a huge team which helped to choreograph this song and the fan frenzy cannot contain their excitement as they are waiting to experience the magic.

Last year was an amazing year for the singer as he delivered many chartbusters namely, Dil Chori and Chote Chote Peg, This Party Is Over Now, Rangtaari to Shahid Kapoor-Kiara Advani, featuring single Urvashi Rautela.

Yo Yo Honey Singh has conquered the Indian Music Industry with his exceptional music and inimitable style. The rapper recently bagged the ‘Song of the Year’ award for his hit song ‘Dil Chori’.

Yo Yo Honey Singh has a humongous fan base who support and adore him for his stellar performances in the music industry. This singing sensation has won hearts all over and everyone is eagerly waiting for his next release.

On the work front, Yo Yo Honey Singh has many projects lined up along with his new track.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!