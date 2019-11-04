Bhumi Pednekar: “Pati Patni Aur Woh Is Not A Sexist Film” – Watch Video

The trailer of Pati Patni Aur Woh starring Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Pandey was dropped by the makers today. The launch was held in Mumbai and the actors answered several questions asked my the journalists.

At the trailer launch, Bhumi Pednekar was asked if she found anything sexist in the story of Pati Patni Aur Woh. The actress answered, “When I read the script, every doubt that I had was flushed out. As I said earlier, this is a film that is a lot of fun. It’s a situational comedy but at the same time, it’s not frivolous. It’s very empowering to both the genders.”

She added, “There is nobody who is black or white, in life as well. I think the makers have been very conscious to make sure that they do not turn this into a sexist, baseless film. This is not that at all.”

Bhumi further went on to say, “Everybody who is a part of this film, I don’t think we belong to that school. Especially the makers, they have been extremely conscious of the fact that they don’t turn it into a sexist content. The moment I read it, I thought it is beautiful and that’s what excited me the most about this film. They can go wrong so easily. They have been so sensitive and careful and it’s a very big achievement.”

Pati Patni Aur Woh is directed by Mudassar Aziz and produced by Bhushan Kumar and Renu Ravi Chopra. It will hit the screens on December 6, 2019.

