Bhangra Paa Le: Rukshar Dhillon Narrates What It Takes To Break Through In Bollywood

After Sunny Kaushal’s stand up act, it was now turning of Rukshar Dhillon to get on the podium and reveal some uncomfortable facts. The hot new actress on the block is all set to debut with Bhangra Paa Le. Apart from revealing how excruciating the wait for the release can be, Rukshar Dhillon also gives a funny take on what it takes to deliver a hit in Bollywood.

Apart from dance and memorable music. the movie also aims to provide wholesome entertainment and viewers will leave the theatres with a smile on their faces. If that is not the perfect start to the year 2020, then what is?

Bhangra Paa Le starring Rukshar Dhillon and Sunny Kaushal promises a unique presentation of Bhangra and iconic dance form, and after ABCD, is being called another interesting dance franchise by Ronnie Screwvala.

the makers have been trying some impressive promotional strategies following which the buzz around the film is decent

The film has been directed by Sneha Taurani, who is the daughter of music baron Ramesh Taurani and produced under the banner of RSVP films. Bhangra Paa Le is all set to hit the screens on January 3 2020.

