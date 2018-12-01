Ayushmann Khurrana Is The New Dream Girl! Don’t Believe Us? Watch The Video Now

The makers of Dream Girl starring Ayushmann Khurrana took to social media announcing the film’s title in a very unique way.

After the humongous success of AndhaDhun and Badhaai Ho, Ayushmann Khurrana will next be seen in and as Dream Girl.

Dream Girl marks the first collaboration of Ayushmann Khurrana and Balaji Motion Pictures.

Sharing the video, Ayushmann tweeted saying, “Of every possible role, this one, I’d be honest, would have never crossed my mind! But here I am, to play a role in and as #DreamGirl @ektaravikapoor @writerraj @NushratBharucha @RuchikaaKapoor”.

The film also stars Nushrat Bharucha in a pivotal role alongside Ayushmann Khurrana.

Produced by Ekta Kapoor, Dream Girl is helmed by debutant director Raaj Shandilyaa.