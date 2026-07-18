Spider-Man: Brand New Day Worldwide Box Office: Opening Weekend Alone Could Eclipse This MCU Film’s Entire Global Total? ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Spider-Man: Brand New Day’s hype is building, and with praise for Tom Holland’s performance in The Odyssey, people are more eager to see him again in the Marvel role. Not to mention, Zendaya is there to enhance the film’s value with her charm and talent. It will be one of the biggest opening weekends of this year and probably of all time. But will it be big enough to surpass the entire global haul of the lowest-grossing MCU movie in its opening weekend alone? Keep scrolling to find out how much Holland’s Spidey movie needs to beat The Marvels to achieve this feat.

The Spider-Man movies are the most successful Marvel movies ever released by Sony. They have always proved successful for the studio. The upcoming movie, however, could be the last installment in this Tom Holland-led Spidey franchise. Besides Tom, only Chris Hemsworth has four solo Marvel movies, but the British actor wins the box office fight.

How much did The Marvels earn in its worldwide haul?

The Marvels is the sequel to Captain Marvel, but it is the biggest flop ever in the MCU. The Brie Larson starrer Marvel movie is the worst MCU movie ever, which collected $206.1 million at the worldwide box office in its lifetime. It is the all-time lowest-grossing MCU movie at the worldwide box office.

Box office summary of The Marvels

Domestic – $84.5 million

International – $121.6 million

Worldwide – $206.1 million

Can Spider-Man: Brand New Day beat The Marvels entire global haul in its opening weekend?

Firstly, for context, Spider-Man: No Way Home collected $260.1 million at the North American box office in its opening weekend alone. The buzz is unimaginable for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and early estimates suggest it is on track to earn $180 million to $190 million at the box office in North America in its opening weekend. Therefore, a global opening above $200 million is guaranteed in the early stages alone.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has a great shot at beating The Marvels’ worldwide haul in its opening weekend alone. Not just The Marvels, it could beat the entire lifetime totals of multiple Marvel movies in its opening weekend domestically and worldwide.

What is the film about?

The film takes place a few years after the events of No Way Home, when Peter Parker anonymously protects New York City as the hero Spider-Man and investigates a powerful new threat as his superpowers undergo a surprising and potentially dangerous evolution. Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be released on July 31.

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