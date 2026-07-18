Obsession Worldwide Box Office: Can It Surpass The Conjuring: Last Rites?( Photo Credit – YouTube/JioHotstar )

Obsession has finally slowed down at the box office and might leave the theaters soon. The peak summer releases are making their way to theaters, and it is time for their phenomenal run to end. It is a box-office winner, and the film has beaten many horror hits, including Sinners. But does it have enough steam left to beat another terrific horror blockbuster – The Conjuring: Last Rites? Keep scrolling for the deets.

The Curry Barker movie had enough content to survive and perform well at the box office, but it also benefited from the poor performance of some other movies. The film’s evidently strong word of mouth is the sole reason why it is still surviving in the theaters. Even Backrooms could not slow it down despite earning a massive debut weekend collection.

Obsession at the worldwide box office

The film has dropped out of the domestic top 5 rankings after dominating the top spots for weeks. Based on the latest numbers on Box Office Mojo, Obsession collected $255.9 million at the North American box office so far. It stands at $173.3 million in overseas cume, bringing the global total to $429.3 million. It has earned this number on a micro-budget of only $750k.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $255.9 million

International – $173.3 million

Worldwide – $429.3 million

Can it beat The Conjuring: Last Rites worldwide?

The Conjuring: Last Rites is reportedly the last movie in the Conjuring franchise and was released in 2025. It is the highest-grossing film in the Conjuring universe, having collected $499.25 million at the worldwide box office in its original run. Obsession is still around $70 million away from surpassing the global haul of The Conjuring: Last Rites.

According to media reports, Obsession is currently on track to earn around $450 million at the worldwide box office during its theatrical run. Therefore, it will not surpass the highest-grossing Conjuring universe movie at the worldwide box office. Despite that, the Curry Barker sensation is a phenomenal success that has set a fine example at the box office. Obsession was released on May 15.

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