Kunal Kemmu is adding more to his growing film journey. Having worked as an actor for years and with his recent directorial debut, he is now stepping into the production space. Kunal Kemmu has joined hands with producer Chirag Nihalani to launch a new production house named Drongo Films.

The banner aims to focus on stories that are simple, engaging, and rooted in strong storytelling. This marks a new phase for both Kunal and Chirag. The idea behind Drongo Films is to strike a balance between creativity and commercial appeal. The team wants to back stories that feel real but are also entertaining for a wide audience.

Khemmu made a standout directorial debut last year with Madgaon Express, winning over audiences. Now extending his film career as a producer and starting his company, he said, “We’ve started Drongo Films with the intention of telling stories that come straight from the heart, crafted with care, imagination, and visual integrity.”

What DRONGO Films Stands For

The name DRONGO comes from a bird known for its fearless nature and ability to adapt. Kunal Kemmu added, “The name comes from the drongo bird, a fearless creature of the forest known for its remarkable ability to mimic other birds. As actors and filmmakers, we do something similar, we observe life, echo its many voices and transform them into stories on screen. Drongo Films represents our attempt to do that honestly, while also taking a step toward creative independence.”

Chirag Nihalani On Starting Drongo Films

Chirag Nihalani said, “At Drongo Films, we aspire to produce films that strike a balance between creativity and commerce. We want to stay deeply committed to the craft while bringing efficiency and clarity to execution. Our aim is to tell stories that feel authentic and entertaining, but more importantly, stories that stay with the audience long after they’ve watched the film.”

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